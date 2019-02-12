Penguins' Kris Letang: Sets new Pens record in win
Letang scored a goal and an assist in Monday's 4-1 win over the Flyers.
The goal -- an empty-netter that traveled over 200 feet -- was his 13th of the season and the 109th of his career, moving Letang past Hall of Famer Paul Coffey into first place on the Penguins' all-time goal-scoring list for defensemen. With 48 points through 54 games, Letang is also on pace to top the career-high 67 points he tallied in 2015-16.
