Letang registered an assist and two blocked shots in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Sharks.

Letang's helper was his first point in six outings this season. He had an injury scare against the Rangers on Oct. 11, but he's been fine during the Penguins' road trip through California, playing in his usual top-four role. The defenseman has added six shots on net, nine blocked shots, eight hits and a plus-3 rating to begin the campaign, but he'll need more offense to be reliable in fantasy.