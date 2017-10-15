Penguins' Kris Letang: Sets up pair of goals in win

Letang provided two assists in Saturday's 4-3 win over the visiting Panthers.

The veteran defenseman provided a secondary man-advantage helper on a Sidney Crosby goal in the first period, and then he was the primary setup man on another Crosby marker in the third frame. Letang has looked healthy following neck surgery performed last April, adding four points (one goal, three assists) and averaging 26:09 of ice time through six contests.