Letang (personal/lower body) is expected to meet back up with the Penguins in the next day or so, coach Mike Sullivan told Wes Crosby of NHL.com on Monday.

Letang suffered a lower-body injury Dec. 28 and was designated as a non-roster player Jan. 3 after the passing of his father. The status of his injury isn't clear, so Letang might not return to the lineup immediately after rejoining the Penguins. He has two goals and 16 points in 29 contests this season.