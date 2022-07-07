Letang signed a six-year,$36.6 million contract extension with the Penguins on Thursday.

Unless he's traded at a future date, this deal will keep Letang with Pittsburgh through his age-41 campaign. The veteran blueliner had arguably the best season of his career in 2021-22, racking up 10 goals, 68 points, 214 shots, 171 hits and 122 blocks while posting a plus-20 rating and averaging a whopping 25:47 of ice time through 78 contests. Letang's production may begin to decline towards the end of this new contract, but if he's able to remain healthy, he should remain an elite fantasy option at his position for the next few campaigns at a minimum.