Penguins' Kris Letang: Sitting out once more Sunday

Letang (upper body) isn't in the lineup Sunday against Boston.

Letang hasn't suited up since Feb. 23. A Penguins team that's fighting for a playoff spot won't hold him out any longer than is necessary, but he hasn't been healthy enough to suit up thus far. Letang's next chance to return comes Tuesday against the Capitals.

More News
Our Latest Stories