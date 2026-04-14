Letang will not play Tuesday against the Blues as Pittsburgh rests its veterans ahead of the postseason, per Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports.

The 38-year-old blueliner has three goals and 34 points across 73 appearances in 2025-26, continuing a gradual decline in production as his role on the power play has diminished since Karlsson's arrival in Pittsburgh. He still contributes in peripheral categories and holds down a spot on Pittsburgh's second pair. Letang's fantasy value is limited to deeper formats at this stage of his career, though he'll be in the lineup when the playoffs begin.