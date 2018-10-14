Penguins' Kris Letang: Six points in four games
Letang scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Canadiens.
Letang has six points, including three goals, in four games in 2018-19. He needs to stay healthy, not just because of his own history, but because Justin Schultz looks to be out a while following a gruesome injury Saturday. Letang will be the Pens' primary and perhaps only offensive option on the back end.
