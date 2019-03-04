Penguins' Kris Letang: Skating again

Letang (upper body) has resumed skating on his own, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

This is an encouraging sign, though Letang will have to prove himself capable of taking contact before he can be reinserted into the lineup. A return Tuesday against the Panthers still seems like a very optimistic outlook, but the Penguins will do everything they can to get their top blueliner back as they try to sneak into the playoffs, so check back on Letang's status prior to Tuesday's contest.