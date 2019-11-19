Penguins' Kris Letang: Skating solo

Letang (lower body) is skating on his own, but has yet to join the team on the ice.

While it's certainly a step in the right direction, the news effectively rules Letang out versus the Islanders on Tuesday. The blueliner should probably be considered a long shot to play in Pittsburgh's upcoming back-to-back versus the Islanders and Devils on Thursday and Friday, respectively, as well. Once cleared to play, the Montreal native will retake his spot in the top pairing alongside Brian Dumoulin, but may have to settle for minutes with the No. 2 power-play unit.