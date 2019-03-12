Penguins' Kris Letang: Slated to miss clash with Caps
Letang (upper body) isn't expected to be in the lineup against Washington on Tuesday, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.
Considering Letang was still sporting a non-contact sweater at Tuesday's game-day skate, it shouldn't come as a surprise to see the all-star defenseman remains out of action. Zach Trotman figures to continue pairing up with Brian Dumoulin in Letang's absence.
