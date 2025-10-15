Letang (lower body) is expected to play Tuesday versus the Ducks, Josh Yohe of The Athletic reports.

Letang was on power-play drills during practice prior to this contest, so it bodes well for his availability despite being initially labeled a game-time decision. Harrison Brunicke will be rested as the Penguins attempt to manage his workload early in the season. Letang has yet to get on the scoresheet this season, but he has five shots on net, six hits, three blocked shots and a plus-3 rating over three games.