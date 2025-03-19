Letang logged an assist and blocked four shots in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Islanders.

Letang has not gone more than two games without a point since the 4 Nations Face-Off break. Over his last 13 outings, he has a goal, seven assists, a plus-1 rating, 27 shots on net and 29 blocked shots. The 37-year-old blueliner is at 28 points, 139 shots on net, 99 hits, 88 blocks and a minus-15 rating through 63 contests overall. This will likely end up being his lowest-scoring season in eight years, and given his age, he's not a good bounce-back candidate for future campaigns.