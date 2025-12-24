Letang earned an assist, two shots on goal, two hits, two PIM, two blocked shots and a minus-2 rating in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Letang has picked up eight helpers, including three on the power play, as well as 21 shots on net, 14 hits, 14 blocked shots, 10 PIM and a minus-3 rating over 12 contests in December. He hasn't had multiple points in any of those games, and he hasn't scored since Nov. 28. The 38-year-old is at 18 points, 59 shots, 43 hits, 45 blocks, 18 PIM and a minus-1 rating through 36 appearances.