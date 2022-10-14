Letang was credited with two assists Thursday, helping the Penguins to a 6-2 win over the Coyotes.
Letang, who has spent his entire 942-game career with the Penguins, played a team-high 22:27 of ice time Thursday and collected a pair of helpers. The 35-year-old defenseman also contributed three hits but is expected to continue to produce offensively. The 2005 third-round draft pick by the Penguins, Letang collected a career-best 58 assists last season. He also displayed additional fantasy value with 22 power-play points and 214 shots on goal.
More News
-
Penguins' Kris Letang: Signs six-year extension•
-
Penguins' Kris Letang: Sets new career high•
-
Penguins' Kris Letang: Picks up two helpers in Game 4•
-
Penguins' Kris Letang: Three points against Detroit•
-
Penguins' Kris Letang: Two helpers in Tuesday's loss•
-
Penguins' Kris Letang: Dishes three helpers Sunday•