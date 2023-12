Letang had a goal and two assists in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Senators.

In a world where Erik Karlsson has stolen all the air from the dressing room, Letang showed he's still got game. His goal beat a heavily screened Anton Forsberg with a wrister from the right point to knot the game 4-4 late in the third and force OT. Letang's multi-assist game was his 103rd of his career, which is the second-most among active defensemen trailing only teammate Erik Karlsson (128).