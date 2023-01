Letang (lower body) wasn't a full participant in Saturday's practice and won't make the trip to New Jersey for Sunday's game versus the Devils, Seth Rorabaugh of TribLive.com reports.

Letang wore a regular jersey during Saturday's morning skate, but that was only for the purpose of him participating in power-play drills, and the veteran blueliner still isn't sure when he'll be ready to return to game action. He's picked up two goals and 16 points through 29 contests this season.