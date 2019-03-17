Penguins' Kris Letang: Still not ready to return
Letang (upper body) will not play against the Flyers on Sunday.
Letang has now missed the last 11 games after being injured the last time Pittsburgh faced the Flyers. In his absence, the team has gone 7-2-1, so there's no need to rush him back just yet.
More News
-
Penguins' Kris Letang: Remains out Saturday•
-
Penguins' Kris Letang: Ditches non-contact sweater•
-
Penguins' Kris Letang: Remains back in Pittsburgh•
-
Penguins' Kris Letang: Slated to miss clash with Caps•
-
Penguins' Kris Letang: On ice in non-contact garb•
-
Penguins' Kris Letang: Sitting out once more Sunday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...