Letang (personal/lower body) remains in his native Montreal ahead of the Penguins' matchup in Vegas on Thursday, Pens Inside Scoop reports.

At this point, it seems unlikely, though not impossible, that Letang will meet up with the team during their two-game road trip. As such, the blueliner probably shouldn't be expected back into the lineup before the Pens' Jan. 10 clash with Vancouver, though that will also depend on the status of his lower-body injury.