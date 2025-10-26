Letang scored a power-play goal on two shots, blocked three shots, added two hits and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Blue Jackets.

Letang started slow, but he's earned four points over his last four games, accounting for all of his offense this season. His goal Saturday was the first of two late in the third period for the Penguins to help get the game to overtime. Through nine contests, the veteran defenseman has added 11 shots on net, 12 hits, 14 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating for a team that has exceeded early expectations.