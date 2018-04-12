Penguins' Kris Letang: Strong two-way effort in Game 1
Letang produced an assist to supplement four PIM, two blocked shots and a plus-4 rating in Wednesday's 7-0 drubbing of the Flyers for Game 1 of the conference quarterfinals.
Pittsburgh's premier defenseman must be thrilled about being healthy for the playoffs after a neck injury rendered him unavailable for the Stanley Cup championship run last year. Letang worked hard this past offseason to get back into playing shape and it paid off as he generated nine goals, 42 assists and 20 power-play points through 79 regular-season contests.
