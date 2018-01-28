Penguins' Kris Letang: Struggling to score
Letang has zero points in his last five games, and he has only four points in his last 17 contests.
Letang made an All-Star team, but that was by reputation more than performance. The Canadian has only three goals and 28 points in 48 games, and most of that came early in the year. Fantasy owners will have to hope he regains his form after the All-Star break ends.
