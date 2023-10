Letang suffered a lower-body injury Wednesday against Detroit and was not at practice Thursday, according to Dave Molinari of Pittsburgh Hockey Now.

Letang managed to play the whole game as he saw 24:35 of action versus the Red Wings. Letang has three assists in four games thus far, although he has lost his spot on the first power play to Erik Karlsson. Letang should be considered day-to-day at this time.