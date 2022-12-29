Letang sustained a lower-body injury and is still being evaluated, Rob Rossi of The Athletic reports Thursday.

Letang has underwhelmed offensively since returning from his stroke with just four points in his last eight contests with three of those helpers coming with the man advantage. Still, Letang remains the Penguins' No. 1 blueliner and his potential absence would be even more impactful with Jeff Petry (upper body) still sidelined. Coach Mike Sullivan didn't offer a specific update in regard to timeline, so fantasy players will have to take a wait-and-see approach ahead of Friday's clash with the Devils.