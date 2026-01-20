Letang missed practice Tuesday with an upper-body injury and is considered day-to-day.

Letang has been rolling offensively in 10 games since the calendar flipped to 2026, posting one goal, five assists and 13 shots while averaging 23:35 of ice time. If the veteran blueliner does miss Wednesday's clash with Calgary, it could be an opportunity for new addition Ilya Solovyov to make his Penguins' debut -- though Jack St. Ivany will also be in the mix.