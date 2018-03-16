Penguins' Kris Letang: Tacks on two more helpers

Letang registered two assists during Thursday's 5-3 win over Montreal.

The veteran has now collected a goal, five assists, 15 shots and 12 blocked shots through his past seven contests. Letang has returned to quarterbacking the No. 1 power-play unit after a brief hiatus, and with Pittsburgh pacing the league in goals per game (4.1) since the All-Star break, he projects to remain a well-rounded, high-end contributor from the blue line.