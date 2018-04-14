Penguins' Kris Letang: Takes maintenance day

Letang took a maintenance day away from practice Saturday, but he will travel with the Penguins to Philadelphia for Game 3 on Sunday.

There had been some concern about Letang's availability for Game 3 since Jamie Oleksiak worked on the power play in Letang's stead in the morning session, but those fears have largely been assuaged by coach Mike Sullivan telling reporters that Letang was given the day off for maintenance. Very rarely does this signal a serious injury for a player, but Sullivan tends to be coy about the availability of his injured skaters, so it'll be worth checking back around pregame warmups Sunday to make sure Letang will be out there.