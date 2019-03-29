Penguins' Kris Letang: Takes twirl on ice
Letang (upper body) joined the Pens' infirmary ward in a pre-practice skate Friday, but won't suit up versus Nashville, Josh Getzoff of PensTV reports.
Letang will miss his second game due to an upper-body injury that most believe is related to the neck issue that caused him to miss 11 contests in early March. The blueliner's importance to the Pens was highlighted in his brief return, as he racked up a trio of points in three games. Even with its spot in the postseason still uncertain, the 31-year-old's priority will no doubt be getting ready for the playoffs.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...