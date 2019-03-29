Penguins' Kris Letang: Takes twirl on ice

Letang (upper body) joined the Pens' infirmary ward in a pre-practice skate Friday, but won't suit up versus Nashville, Josh Getzoff of PensTV reports.

Letang will miss his second game due to an upper-body injury that most believe is related to the neck issue that caused him to miss 11 contests in early March. The blueliner's importance to the Pens was highlighted in his brief return, as he racked up a trio of points in three games. Even with its spot in the postseason still uncertain, the 31-year-old's priority will no doubt be getting ready for the playoffs.