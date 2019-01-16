Penguins' Kris Letang: Tallies goal in loss

Letang scored a magnificent goal and nearly had another in a 5-2 loss to the Sharks on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old continued his Norris Trophy-type season, scoring his 11th goal of the season in pretty fashion. Apparently, Letang loves scoring in style at the SAP Center. He also hit the post with another shot. Through 44 games, Letang has 11 goals and 39 points with a plus-10 rating while averaging more than 26 minutes per game. If he stays healthy, Letang has a chance to set new career highs in goals and assists.