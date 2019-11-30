Play

Penguins' Kris Letang: Tallies in second straight game

Letang scored a goal on six shots in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Letang's tally in the third period gave the Penguins hope for a comeback, but they were unable to build on it. The defenseman has two goals and an assist in three games since returning from a lower-body injury. For the season, Letang has six goals and 15 points in 18 contests.

