Penguins' Kris Letang: Tallies power-play goal
Letang scored on the man advantage and posted a minus-2 rating with two shots, three blocks and one hit in a 5-2 victory over the Oilers on Friday.
The 32-year-old scored a very timely power-play goal early in the third period. The Penguins had just given up a short-handed marker before the intermission, but Pittsburgh responded to regain its two-goal lead with Letang's score. Letang has two goals and seven points in the last three games. He has nine goal and 25 points with a plus-6 rating in 27 games this season.
