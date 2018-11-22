Penguins' Kris Letang: Tallies power-play helper
Letang notched an assist with the man advantage versus the Stars on Wednesday.
Letang's strong start the year tapered off at the beginning of November, as he managed just one point in six outings to kick of the month; however, the blueliner appears to be back on track with three points in his prior four outings. Playing on the top power-play unit with world-class talents like Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Phil Kessel for 3:37 per game certainly bolsters the Montreal native's chance of picking up points.
