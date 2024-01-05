Letang recorded three assists in Thursday's 6-5 win over the Bruins.

The veteran blueliner has been feast or famine lately -- Letang has three games of three or more points in the last 10 contests, but he was held off the scoresheet entirely in the other seven. He's been finding other ways to contribute though, racking up 13 hits, 17 blocked shots, 20 PIM, 25 shots on net and a plus-3 rating during that time. On the season, Letang's produced three goals and 26 points in 37 games, putting him on pace for his seventh career 50-point campaign if he can avoid the injury bug.