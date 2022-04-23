Letang scored a goal and two assists in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Red Wings.

The veteran blueliner hadn't had a multi-point performance in 10 straight games coming into Saturday, but Letang led the charge in a rout. On the season, he's up to nine goals and 67 points through 75 contests, and Pittsburgh has three more games on the schedule for him to try and get one more point to establish a new career high.