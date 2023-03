Letang tallied a goal and two assists in Tuesday's 6-4 loss to Montreal.

Letang set up Evgeni Malkin's power-play goal in the first period before scoring in the second, firing a shot through traffic that found its way to the back of the net. He'd add a third point later in the frame with another power-play helper on Jake Guentzel's tally. Letang continues to offer solid production from the blue line in his age-35 season, with 10 goals and 24 assists through 49 games.