Letang scored a goal on three shots and had two PIM in a 5-2 win over Buffalo on Wednesday.

Letang pounced on an errant puck in front of the net and roofed it, giving the Penguins a 2-0 lead with 4:16 left in the opening period. The goal was Letang's first since March 4, snapping a 10-game scoring drought. The 33-year-old is enjoying yet another strong offensive season, leading Pittsburgh defensemen in points (23), goals (six) and assists (17) while logging a plus-11 rating.