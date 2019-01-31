Penguins' Kris Letang: Ties franchise record
Letang posted a goal and an assist with five shots on net, four blocks and three hits, in a 4-2 victory against the Lightning on Wednesday.
The goal was Letang's 108th of his career, tying Paul Coffey for most by a Penguins defenseman in history. The Lightning were physical against Letang early in the first period, but that only seemed to motivate him, as he was all over the ice and filled the stat sheet. Letang has 12 goals and 42 points in 48 games this season.
