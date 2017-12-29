Penguins' Kris Letang: Traveling with team

Letang (lower body) is with the Penguins in Carolina, despite initial reports he would not make the trip, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Letang -- who has already been ruled out against the Hurricanes on Friday -- was slated for a mid-week return according to general manager Jim Rutherford, which could have him available in time for the last contest of the club's three-game road trip. A fierce competitor, the blueliner is no doubt motivated to get back into the lineup in time for the clash with the hated Flyers on Tuesday.

