Penguins' Kris Letang: Two assists, plus-5 Thursday

Letang contributed two assists and a plus-5 rating in Thursday's 9-1 win over the Flames.

Letang benefited from skating a team-high 23:11 in this blowout win. He's like the Rob Gronkowski of hockey with health being his limiting factor and right now, a healthy Letang is delivering for owners with 11 points through eight games.

