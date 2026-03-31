Letang produced two assists in Monday's 8-3 romp over the Islanders.

The 38-year-old blueliner had a hand in tallies by Anthony Mantha in the second period and Bryan Rust in the third. The performance snapped a brutal drought for Letang -- he'd managed just one assist in his last 14 games, and his last multi-point effort came back on Nov. 28. On the season, Letang has scraped together three goals and 30 points in 68 contests, and while he looks to be approaching the end of the road on his NHL career, he still has two years and $12.2 million left on his contract.