Penguins' Kris Letang: Two-point effort Tuesday
Letang scored a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Devils.
The 32-year-old blueliner had an uncharacteristic one point (an assist) in his last seven games, but Letang snapped out of his funk in fine fashion Tuesday. The multi-point effort was his first since Feb. 8, and on the season Letang has 15 goals and 44 points through 61 games.
