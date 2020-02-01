Penguins' Kris Letang: Two-point performance Friday
Letang scored a power-play goal and assisted on Sidney Crosby's overtime winner in Friday's 4-3 victory over the Flyers.
The goal was his first in over a month, but Letang was still productive in the meantime, finishing up January with seven points in 12 games. Despite missing eight games in November with a lower-body injury, the veteran defenseman remains on pace for his third straight 50-point season.
