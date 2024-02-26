Letang scored the game-winning goal and added a power-play assist in Sunday's 7-6 victory over the Flyers.

The veteran blueliner produced his second straight multi-point performance, snapping a scoring slump that had seen Letang cobble together just one goal and six points over his prior 16 contests. Sunday's helper was only his third power-play point of the season, as the addition of Erik Karlsson to the Penguins' lineup has left Letang in danger of failing to score in double digits with the man advantage for the first time since 2009-10.