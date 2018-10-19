Penguins' Kris Letang: Two points in win
Letang tallied a goal and an assist Thursday in a 3-0 road win over the Maple Leafs.
Make that eight points in six games for the 34-year-old Olympian. Letang also led Pittsburgh with six shots on goal Thursday. The defenseman certainly has his critics but only two years removed from finishing fourth in voting for the Norris Trophy, the Quebec native is capable of producing at an elite level as long as he stays healthy.
