Letang picked up a goal and an assist, both on the power play, in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets.

The veteran blueliner opened the scoring early in the first period, as his point shot was deflected home by Columbus defenseman Andrew Peeke. Letang has had a tough season both on and off the ice, and his 41 points (12 goals, 29 helpers) through 64 games is his worst total since 2016-17, when he suited up for only 41 contests.