Penguins' Kris Letang: Unavailable against Carolina

Letang (lower body) will miss Friday's matchup with the Hurricanes.

Letang will stay back in Pittsburgh when the team departs for Carolina, but could rejoin the team at some point during the three-game trip, per Sam Werner of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. The Penguins are suddenly very thin on the blue line with Justin Schultz (lower body) already on IR and Chad Ruhwedel (upper body) picking up an injury Wednesday. Despite a seven-game goal drought, Letang is a lock to return to the top power-play unit once given the all-clear.