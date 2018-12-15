Penguins' Kris Letang: Unavailable against LA
Letang (lower body) won't play Saturday against the Kings.
Although Letang won't be on the ice Saturday, his fantasy owners can breathe a sigh of relief, as his lower-body injury isn't expected to keep him sidelined long term. The 31-year-old blueliner is considered day-to-day ahead of Monday's matchup with the Ducks, so another update on his status should surface prior to that contest.
