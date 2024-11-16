Letang (illness) won't play Saturday against San Jose.
Letang will miss his second straight game. He has collected two goals, four assists, 47 shots on net, 20 blocked shots and 35 hits across 18 appearances this season. Jack St. Ivany replaced Letang in the lineup for Friday's 6-2 loss to Columbus, but Owen Pickering is also available to play if called upon.
More News
-
Penguins' Kris Letang: Not playing Friday•
-
Penguins' Kris Letang: Snags helper Friday•
-
Penguins' Kris Letang: Logs power-play assist in win•
-
Penguins' Kris Letang: Gets on scoresheet with helper•
-
Penguins' Kris Letang: Points in three straight•
-
Penguins' Kris Letang: Puts away power-play goal•