Letang (illness) won't play Saturday against San Jose.

Letang will miss his second straight game. He has collected two goals, four assists, 47 shots on net, 20 blocked shots and 35 hits across 18 appearances this season. Jack St. Ivany replaced Letang in the lineup for Friday's 6-2 loss to Columbus, but Owen Pickering is also available to play if called upon.

