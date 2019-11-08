Penguins' Kris Letang: Week-to-week with lower-body issue
Letang is considered week-to-week due to his lower-body injury.
Letang is set to miss some time, which shouldn't come as a surprise considering he played in 75-plus games just once since the 2010-11 campaign. Prior to getting hurt, the all-star defenseman registered 12 points in 15 games while averaging 25:00 of ice time. Without Letang in the lineup, Justin Schultz is set to quarterback the No. 1 power-play unit, while rookie John Marino figures to see the biggest uptick in ice time.
