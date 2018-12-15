Penguins' Kris Letang: Will be checked out closer Saturday

Letang, who left Friday's game against the Bruins with a lower-body injury, is expected to be reevaluated ahead of Saturday's home clash with the Kings, Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

The Penguins were forced to play without Letang for the final five minutes of Friday's game, but they hung on for a 5-3 win to the delight of the home crowd. Letang is feared to have sustained a serious knee injury upon colliding with Bruins forward Joakim Nordstrom, but fantasy owners are advised to not make any hasty moves until the team makes an official announcement about the venerable defenseman's condition.